NMSP’s ‘Operation Joseph’ leads to 57 arrests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police says an operation launched in honor of a murdered child, netted dozens of arrests. Operation Joseph was named for 11-year-old Joseph Hobbs who was outside a Meadow Lake home in March when three people drove by and opened fire.

NMSP says the blitz from March through May was meant to crack down on drug-related violent crime in Valencia County. The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and ATF were also involved. Operation Joseph led to a total of 57 arrests with at least one drug trafficking case now being prosecuted at the federal level.