ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are warning people about a new phone scam that preys on people’s emotions.

NMSP says it has received reports of cases of virtual kidnappings. The victims are told over the phone that a relative has been kidnapped ant the scammers then demand a ransom.

State Police say anyone who receives these calls should hang up and contact the alleged victim. Authorities say not to give any identifying information and not to agree to pay the ransom.