ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police announced Saturday they would be holding a press conference to give updates on Friday’s officer-involved shooting on NM State Road 333, which led to an NMSP officer being shot. It will take place at 6:00 p.m. from the New Mexico State Police Office and will be streamed on this page.
