NMSP: Suspected shoplifter pointed gun at officer’s face, arrested

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a call turned into a dangerous situation for an officer. Last Wednesday, NMSP were called to the Dollar General in Pecos when Officer Ray Montoya arrived, and a man identified as Isaac Valencia, 39, and two women, one identified at Josephine Vigil, was walking out of the store suspected of shoplifting.

When Officer Montoya tried to stop them, police say Valencia pointed a gun at the officer’s face. NMSP says they began to wrestle for control of the gun during which Officer Montoya was able to convince Valencia to let go. He was eventually arrested and faces charges including aggravated assault on a police officer.

NMSP says after Valencia’s arrest, officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl in his pants pockets and the car that he was driving was determined to be stolen out of Santa Fe. Meanwhile, Vigil was arrested for shoplifting and the second female was not charged and will not be identified. No other information was provided.