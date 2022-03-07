EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and injuring a New Mexico State Police Supervisor has pleaded not guilty. Caleb Elledge and Alanna Martinez are accused of leading NMSP on a chase from Edgewood to Sedillo on February 11.

Elledge and Martinez led police on a chase after an employee at a gas station called police to report suspicious activity in the bathroom. The pair led police on a chase near Sedillo Hill when the NMSP officer performed a PIT maneuver and pinned the car against a guardrail. According to the criminal complaint, Elledge opened fire on the officer, striking him on the left side of his neck. He was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

Monday in court Elledge entered a not guilty plea. He’s charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony of a peace officer and tampering with evidence, among other charges. Elledge has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple arrest warrants, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, and assault.