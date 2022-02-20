NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a state police supervisor earlier this month will find out Monday whether he’ll stay behind bars until trial. Caleb Elledge is accused of shooting an officer near Sedillo Hill after a miles-long police chase on Route 66.

After the shooting, police say Elledge fled the scene with his passenger, Alana Martinez. They were both found at a McIntosh home the next day. Elledge has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple arrest warrants, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, and assault.

He’s been charged with assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer and tampering with evidence, among other charges.