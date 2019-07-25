NMSP seize hundreds of pounds of narcotics near Gallup Port of Entry

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)- A man has been taken into federal custody after New Mexico State Police say he was trafficking hundreds of pounds of narcotics.

NMSP says on July 17, a transport inspector detected the smell of marijuana inside the cabin of a commercial truck at the Gallup Port of Entry west of Gallup on I-40. During an investigation, officers found a box with sticker markings that read “Exotic High THC” in addition to seven large duffle bags.

Police say the driver of the vehicle and his male passenger denied owning the bags. The driver, identified as Leo Brown Jr. was arrested and is now facing federal charges.

Authorities did not identify the male passenger. In total officers found 268 pounds of cocaine, 146 pounds of fentanyl, 20 pounds of heroin, 35 pounds of marijuana, 192 packages of THC concentrate, and 88 packages of THC candy.

Police estimate the total bust was worth more than $63 million.