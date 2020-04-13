1  of  2
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force plans Monday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

NMSP seeks public’s help finding suspect in fatal pedestrian crash near Artesia

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking the public’s help locating the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run near Artesia.

On April 11, 2020 around 8 p.m. State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 82 by mile post 80 which is near Artesia. Police say they found 39-year-old Jenio M. Berdoza of Roswell, New Mexico on the road.

Berdoza was transported to Artesia General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator. According to NMSP investigation, Berdoza was walking on the roadway of U.S. Highway 82 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

NMSP is asking the public if they were a witness or have any other information about the crash to call them at 575-382-2500 and select option 1. Then tell the dispatcher you have information about the U.S. Highway 82 hit and run crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video