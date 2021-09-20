NMSP seek person of interest in Santa Rosa homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking for a man connected to a murder in Santa Rosa. Details about the crime are limited right now but Rex Saiz is a person of interest in the death Monday afternoon on Eighth Street near Route 66.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Bodycam footage shows arrest in Santa Fe County
- Trending: State fair organizers say event was massive success
- National: Gabby Petito timeline: Remains found in Wyoming fit description of missing 22-year-old
- Don’t Miss: Bernalillo County isn’t mandating COVID vaccinations for employees
NMSP Saiz was last seen wearing all black and riding a bicycle. NMSP says he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call 911.