NMSP seek person of interest in Santa Rosa homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking for a man connected to a murder in Santa Rosa. Details about the crime are limited right now but Rex Saiz is a person of interest in the death Monday afternoon on Eighth Street near Route 66.

NMSP Saiz was last seen wearing all black and riding a bicycle. NMSP says he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call 911.