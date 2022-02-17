SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are working to find a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit and run east of Santa Fe Wednesday. Officers reported around 3:00 p.m. to a pedestrian found dead on the shoulder along Interstate 25, near milepost 285.

They say an unidentified woman was struck by an unknown vehicle headed north on I-25 in the early morning hours of February 16. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by medical investigators. According to an NMSP press release, they are working with OMI to determine the cause of death and the identity of the woman.

NMSP is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle, which is believed to be a blue 2018 or newer Freightliner Cascadia Commercial Motor Vehicle. Police say their investigation leads them to believe that the vehicle has front-end damage. They believe the vehicle to be heading north towards Colorado. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 505-841-9256, option 1. This case remains under investigation.