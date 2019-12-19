NMSP search for car involved in shooting near Governor’s Mansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are looking for a car they say was involved in a shooting outside the Governor’s Mansion in Santa Fe last week.

NMSP stated in a news release that the incident happened Wednesday, December 11 around noon when they were called to investigate a shooting incident near 1 Mansion Drive. NMSP reports that agents discovered through surveillance video that a gray four-door Nissan passenger car was seen speeding east on Mansion Drive and Governor Dempsey Drive.

The vehicle reportedly shot at another vehicle that was parked at the front gate of the residence. The gray Nissan has a damaged hood that is tied down with a rope, a black front bumper, and a turquoise New Mexico license plate.

The top of the car and the trunk are light gray. A spokesperson with the Governor’s Office, Tripp Stelnicki tells the Albuquerque Journal that no injuries were reported and that he understands that investigators believe the shooting could have been intended vandalism.

NMSP asks the public to contact their Santa Fe Office at 505-827-9300 if you have any information regarding this vehicle.