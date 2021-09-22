NMSP provides update on officer-involved shooting in Moriarty

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police provided an update on a shooting that occurred in early September in Moriarty that left a suspect dead, involving an officer from the Albuquerque Police Department SWAT Team who was assisting the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials learned that on Monday, Sept. 6, TCSO and NMSP deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call at 23 Short St. When police arrived, a man inside the residence fired multiple shots at them. They called for assistance and the APD SWAT team responded in addition to state police teams.

TCSO deputies conducted negotiations with the man identified as Cimmaron Christy, who allowed his wife who was in the residence with him to leave. Officers were able to help her to safety.

Officials said they attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender but Christy ignored these attempts, threatening to shoot his neighbors. That is when the APD SWAT officer shot Christy.

Christy was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. NMSP said no deputies or officers were injured during the incident. NMSP is still investigating the incident.