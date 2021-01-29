NMSP provide updates on officer-involved shooting in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police gave an update on an officer-involved shooting near Carlsbad Wednesday. Authorities were searching for 29-year-old EJ Kincaid who was wanted for a parole violation and absconding. An officer attempted to pull him over near Mermod and Walnut when Kincaid took off.

Kincaid ended up driving into a field near Derrick and Vickrey Roads and onto the property of 6023 Laguna Road where he rammed an Eddy County Sheriff’s captain and lieutenant twice. Both officers fired at Kincaid who was not hit and proceeded to flee again but his vehicle was disabled from the crash and caught on fire.

Kincaid was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Kincaid was transported to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained from the crash. Kincaid was booked into the Eddy County Detention Center where he faces several charges including aggravated battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

According to a news release, the captain and lieutenant were both transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries they also sustained from the crash. NMSP say their names will not be released until after interviews have been conducted. NMSP say no one was injured from gunfire and the incident remains under investigation.