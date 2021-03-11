NMSP: One dead, multiple injured in Rio Arriba County shooting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting in Rio Arriba County that happened early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officials say NMSP officers arrived on County Road 56 in Chamita, New Mexico to find multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

As officers investigated, they learned that six people in a tan Chevy Tahoe pulled into a residence on County Road 56 when people inside the house told the people in the SUV to, “get out of the property.” That’s when officials say people in the house began shooting at the vehicle. The driver drove through a fence coming to rest on an adjoining property. According to NMSP, one of the individuals inside the home approached the six victims and asked them, “Do you want some more?”

Three of the people in the vehicle, a female and two males, were taken to an area hospital. Two other males in the Tahoe were uninjured and a sixth male was found dead in the vehicle when police arrived.

Officials say the occupants of the home barricaded themselves inside when police tried to make contact with them. Six people in the house surrendered to authorities after NMSP’s Tactical and Crisis Negotiations team arrived on scene.

