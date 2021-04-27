NMSP officer, suspect identified in Hobbs officer-involved shooting

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The names of the New Mexico State Police officer and the male suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Hobbs from April 15 were released Tuesday. The incident began when Officer Hector Baca conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler passenger vehicle around 8:20 p.m. on East Navajo Drive.

Story continues below

Police say during the stop, 27-year-old Victor Ruben Ignacio Flores – a passenger in the vehicle – fled on foot and Officer Baca pursued him. During the chase, Flores brandished a gun and shot at the officer multiple times. Officer Baca returned fire at Flores at least once. Neither person was struck by gunfire during the incident.

Officials say Flores was able to evade law enforcement. The female driver of the Chrysler was detained for a short period of time but was later released by state police. An investigation of the vehicle found 387 grams of methamphetamine in the backseat. Flores’s firearm was also located in the area where the shooting took place.

On April 16, police say Flores was arrested at a residence by Hobbs police. Flores was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, assault with intent to commit a violent felony on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting and evading an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.