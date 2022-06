NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on U.S. 380 and Cobern Ave. in Tatum, New Mexico. The shooting was first reported by NMSP’s twitter around 8:46 p.m. Monday.

According the NMSP the shooting involved a state police officer. They say both the suspect and the officer are uninjured and the suspect is in custody. No other details are available, KRQE News 13 will provide more information when details become available.