NMSP: No officers injured after shooting involving Gallup Police

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police reports that no officers were injured following a shooting involving the Gallup Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 19. The NMSP Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident that took place at the Comfort Inn in Gallup.

Details are limited at this time however, NMSP reports that a suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are uninjured.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide additional information as it becomes available.