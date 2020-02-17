NMSP McKinley County traffic operation results in 11 DWI arrests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police conducted a traffic safety operation in McKinley County on Saturday in an attempt to target impaired drivers. NMSP district officers made a total of 155 stops around Gallup as part of the operation.

Out of those traffic stops NMSP report 11 individuals were arrested for driving while under the influence and two individuals were arrested for separate charges. Officers also issued 33 citations and were able to assist 2 people during the operation.

NMSP reports operations are conducted throughout the year to reduce alcohol-related fatalities.