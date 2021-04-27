NMSP: Man raised rifle toward Chaves County deputies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say a man raised a rifle toward Chaves County deputies before they shot and killed him. New Mexico State Police provided an update on the officer-involved shooting that took place on March 21, 2021.

According to NMSP, investigators learned that around 7:19 p.m. Chaves County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to serve two arrest warrants on a wanted individual who was identified as 31-year-old Sergio Gutierrez Chairez at his residence on Shadow Road in Midway, New Mexico. Authorities say as deputies arrived at the home, they saw Chairez outside.

Deputies were reportedly unable to enter the property due to it being fenced off with a locked gate and a search warrant was obtained, allowing deputies to enter the property. NMSP reports that once deputies entered the property, Chairez barricaded himself inside a semi-truck that was parked at the residence.

Despite giving several verbal commands for him to exit the vehicle, police say Chairez ignored commands and refused to exit the semi-truck. As deputies entered the semi-truck, authorities say Chairez then barricaded himself in the rear cab of the truck where deputies reportedly saw him lying down and facing up with a rifle next to him.

NMSP reports Chairez continued to ignore vergal commands and a deputy deployed his taser towards him. Police say deputies then saw Chairez reach for and puck up the rifle next to him and as he pointed the rifle towards the deputies, Deputy Samuel Lueras fired his handgun towards Chairez at least once striking him.

Authorities say Chairez was treated by medical personnel but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. NMSP reports Deputy Lueras has a total of seven and a half years of previous law enforcement experience with another agency and has been employed at CCSO for about three months. No deputies were injured in the incident.