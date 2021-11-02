NMSP: Man led agents to body of Los Lunas woman missing since 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend has led officers to her body. Arthur Lovato pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing Rita Jaramillo back in 2018.

Her Los Lunas home was found gutted by a fire just days after she went missing. Investigators never found her body.

As part of the deal, Lovato was required to lead investigators to Jaramillo’s body for his six-year sentence to be suspended. On Tuesday, NMSP released an update saying that on Oct. 26, Lovato led agents to an area near I-25 and U.S. Highway 60 in Socorro County where they found her body.

His jury trial is scheduled for June.