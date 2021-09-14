NMSP make almost 100 felony arrests during tactical operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have made 93 felony arrests including 58 individuals with violent criminal histories since they began their expanded operation in Albuquerque. The state sent more officers to the metro on August 17 to combat the surge in crime.
The governor’s office says NMSP have also recovered 13 stolen vehicles and six illegal guns and have made 21 DWI arrest and 15 drug seizures. The extra officers are expected to stay in Albuquerque through at least next week.