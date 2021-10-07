NMSP looking for attempted murder suspect out of South Carolina

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are helping track down a fugitive out of South Carolina. They say 45-year-old David Tracy was last seen on foot in the Village of San Jon in Quay County near the convention center. NMSP believes he is armed.

The sheriff’s office in Spartanburg, South Carolina says Tracy is accused of shooting at a car with his child and the grandmother inside. No one was hurt but he is charged with attempted murder. If you see him, call 911.

