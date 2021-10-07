NMSP looking for attempted murder suspect out of South Carolina

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are helping track down a fugitive out of South Carolina. They say 45-year-old David Tracy was last seen on foot in the Village of San Jon in Quay County near the convention center. NMSP believes he is armed.
Story continues below:
- Balloon Fiesta: PHOTOS: Rain doesn’t stop mass ascension on Day 5 of Balloon Fiesta
- Albuquerque: VIDEO: Bobcats playing at foothills home
- Crime: Woman charged in grandson’s fentanyl death to be released from jail
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 7 de Octubre 2021
The sheriff’s office in Spartanburg, South Carolina says Tracy is accused of shooting at a car with his child and the grandmother inside. No one was hurt but he is charged with attempted murder. If you see him, call 911.