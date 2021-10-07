NMSP looking for attempted murder suspect out of South Carolina

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One constant in the University of New Mexico Lobos football team's three-game slide has been the play of the offensive line. Moving the football on the ground and providing protection for quarterback Terry Wilson has been a struggle.

"We have not played well at all the last two weeks and so we're trying to evaluate who are the best five," said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. "You can only beat a guy down so much before they throw in the towel. That doesn't mean that we got guys that want to quit. It means that if you keep telling somebody that they're no good and get their tail whooped, all of a sudden they start believing it. Well, you've done a very bad job of the psychological aspect of it."