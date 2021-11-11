NMSP investigating Tucumcari Police Dept. officer-involved shooting

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Tucumcari Police Department officers. TPD reports that officers were involved in a shooting with a subject in the area of 6th Street and Laughlin Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Details are limited at this time but police state that there were no injuries and the investigation has since been turned over to NMSP. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The suspect is in custody.

