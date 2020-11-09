NMSP investigating stolen bus incident in Chama

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a thief may have used a bus to steal a convenience store’s safe. Early last Wednesday, a bus crashed into the side of a Speedway gas station on NM 17 in Chama, taking out part of the wall. The manager of the store reported the safe and a cabinet had been stolen following the crash. A damaged bus was later found at the Tierra Amarilla Volunteer Department and is believed to be involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

