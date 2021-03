LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas involving the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say no deputy was injured but a suspect was shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

NMSP investigating an OIS involving the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at 25 Plata RD in Los Lunas. Deputies are uninjured. Suspect struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital. More information will be released when available. — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 6, 2021

What led up to the shooting, how many people were involved, and the identity of the suspect are all unknown at this point. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates when they become available.