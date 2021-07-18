NMSP investigate Las Vegas officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating what caused a Las Vegas police officer to shoot and kill a suspect Saturday night. The shooting happened near Keen Street.

No officers were injured. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

