ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Espanola Police Department on Tuesday night, Mar. 28. The shooting occurred near 322 North Riverside in Espanola.

According to a tweet from NMSP, officers are okay and the suspect has been transported to a hospital. Police advise the public to avoid the area.

No further information has been provided at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.