NMSP investigates double murder near Tres Piedras

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -New Mexico State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in their home last week. NMSP reports Nathan Faccio, 46, and Nirvana Sisneros, 47, were both found dead in their home near Tres Piedras.

Authorities have not said how they died. Authorities say they have conducted interviews and do have a person of interest but no arrests have been made at this time.

NMSP says anyone with information concerning these crimes is asked to call the New Mexico State Police District Seven Office at 505-753-2277 and ask to speak with the case agent or the investigations bureau supervisor.