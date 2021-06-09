Video shows moments before NMSP found car with two dead bodies inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police officers came across a car with two dead bodies inside. Back on May 7, state officers found the car on a pedestrian path below Carlisle and I-40.

Officials say the body of 39-year-old Thomas Crum was in the driver’s seat and 28-year-old Lee Benson was in the back seat. Both were shot to death. Rescue crews arrived and pulled the two bodies from the car.

Crum was known to drive for “G-ride,” a cash-based rideshare service. But so far, it is unclear whether he was working at the time of the shooting, or why the men were shot. Both had criminal records.