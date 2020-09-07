NMSP investigate Tucumcari homicide

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Tucumcari. NMSP report that on September 4, the Tucumcari Police Department responded to a shooting on South Jackson Street.

Police report that following an investigation and interviews, agents learned that around 1:10 p.m., a male identified as 30-year-old Joshua Braziel of Tucumcari was inside a residence with a female and another male identified as 19-year-old Bryan Youman. Authorities say, Braziel, who was in his bedroom at the time, admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day before allegedly approaching Youman who was sitting on a recliner couch in the living room.

NMSP report that Braziel allegedly approached Youman with a 9mm Beretta handgun and shot him in the head at least once. NMSP states that during a search of the residence, agents found small baggies of methamphetamine, two more handguns, and a rifle with a homemade silencer.

Youman was transported to the Trigg Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries. Braziel has been arrested without incident and was booked into the Quay County Detention Center and charged with murder in the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance.

Latest News: