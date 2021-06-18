NMSP: 3 suspects transported to hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Socorro County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Socorro County Sherriff’s Office Friday. According to a 12:49 a.m. tweet from NMSP, it happened near 78 Pedo Place in Veguita, New Mexico.

Information is limited at this time, but NMSP report one suspect is in custody and three suspects have been transported to the hospital with injuries. They also report that officers are still searching for a suspect.

No deputies involved in the incident were injured. No other information has been released at this time, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.