NMSP investigate officer-involved shooting in Ruidoso Downs

RUIDOSO DOWNS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the early morning of Jan. 15, 2021, in Ruidoso Downs.

Around 4:50 a.m. that morning, the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a crime scene in Ruidoso. Trevor D. Hoyle, 26, was the suspect and fled, once officers arrived, in a white Ford pickup.

A Ruidoso Downs Police officer saw Hoyle around 8:45 a.m. driving the truck and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Hoyle sped away. The officer gave chase and the pursuit led into a residential area.

Hoyle drove off the road and in between residences. According to a press release, at some point, a Ruidoso Downs Police Officer shot their gun at Hoyle, but Hoyle was not struck. The truck eventually crashed into a tree at a residence on the 200 block of Mockingbird Lane. Hoyle was arrested and taken into custody.

Hoyle was booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with aggravated fleeing of a law officer, tampering with evidence, and leaving the scene of an accident. No officers or civilians were injured in the incident.

