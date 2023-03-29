MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide in Mora at a residence on County Road A037. 20-year-old Jacob Alcon is now in custody after police say he shot and killed his brother, Jerome.

The younger brother of Jacob and Jerome says he was in the shower when he heard gunshots. He says he saw Jacob armed with a rifle and found Jerome’s body on the floor, covered with a jacket. Jacob’s family told police he had been behaving erratically and getting in trouble for crimes like shoplifting and trespassing.

The Mora Independent School District canceled school on Wednesday, Mar. 29, due to the active crime scene. Mora Independent Schools will be back in session beginning on Thursday, Mar. 30. The school district also says Wednesday’s home softball game will be rescheduled for a later date.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a neighbor who said she and her husband had just gotten home when they saw police cars near her home. After learning more about the incident, she said it was better for her and her family to leave the area.

“All kinds of staters started coming here pretty quick, and the ambulance was blocking the road, and the whole dirty road was covered with cops after a while,” said the neighbor. “We had to leave my house ’cause it was honestly kinda scary seeing everyone here. And everyone was just devastated, and I didn’t know what had happened; I just wanted to leave the house for the night, so I didn’t get here until today.”

