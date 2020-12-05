NMSP investigate fatal head-on crash in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened in Roswell on Dec. 2.

According to a press release, an initial investigation found a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Main Street and the driver crashed into a 2015 Dodge Journey near Main and Second. When the vehicles hit each other, they latched together and continued to travel south on Main. The truck detached from the SUV near South Main and Hobbs and ended up running into a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. That’s when the truck continued to speed down Main going south, ending up in the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle.

Officials say a New Mexico State Police officer saw the truck headed southbound and followed after it. The officer saw the truck hit a 2010 Acura and a U.S. Postal Service van just south of the intersection of Main and Brasher Road. The truck then caught on fire. State police officers that had just arrived on scene attempted to put the fire out.

The female driver of the truck sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Acura suffered critical injuries and was transported by air to a hospital in Lubbock. The driver of the USPS truck was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and the identity of the deceased driver will not be released until she is positively identified. The crash remains under investigation.