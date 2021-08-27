NMSP increasing presence in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have been very busy since stationing more officers in the Albuquerque area. Three dozen NMSP officers were moved to the metro to help tackle the crime surge. A big focus for them has been catching dangerous drivers and violent offenders. You may see officers on I-40, they’ve been busy catching speeders.

In the first week, they’ve issued 454 citations, made 23 misdemeanor arrests and 28 felony arrests. They’ve also recovered two stolen vehicles. It’s unclear how long the extra officers will be in the city. NMSP chief said he would like to see a bigger police presence in Albuquerque on a permanent basis.