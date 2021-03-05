NMSP helicopter tracks suspect accused of running from officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released police video shows how officers used a helicopter and a high-tech camera to find a suspect who’s been accused of running from police several times. The most recent incident ended with the suspect attempting to hide in a drain pipe.

Twenty-year-old Brandon Lindsay is facing aggravated fleeing, reckless driving and criminal damage to property charges after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase on January 27, 2021. According to a criminal complaint, a New Mexico State Police officer attempted to pull over a white Cadillac SUV on I25 north of Montgomery after the SUV’s registration returned as “expired.”

Police say Lindsay was behind the wheel of the SUV, which took off at a high-speed north on I-25. Court records indicated Lindsey has either tried to run or drive away from police on four separate occasions since 2019.

One of those incidents was caught on camera by a Belen Police officer in November 2019. Police video showed Lindsay and another woman escaping from an officer who attempted to arrest Lindsay on suspicion of shoplifting. Court records show Lindsay was arrested days 10 days later following an incident with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies.

In the most recent January incident, Lindsay is accused of driving more than 100-mph on I-25 north after an NMSP officer attempted to stop his SUV. Using a police helicopter with a heat-sensing camera, NMSP officers were able to track Lindsay’s SUV into neighborhoods north of Balloon Fiesta Park.

Police video shows the SUV eventually drove through the gate of private property before it got stuck when crashing into a fence. Video from the police helicopter shows two people emerged from the SUV, each running in a different direction.

According to a criminal complaint, Lindsay and a woman, Amanda Robinson was inside the SUV. Police video shows the accused driver, Lindsay hopped several fences before attempting to hide in a drain pipe-culvert. State police’s helicopter helped officers on the ground find Lindsay and Robinson and take both into custody.

Lindsay recently took a plea deal in the 2019 Belen fleeing case, pleading guilty to one count of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. On February 26, Lindsay was sentenced to one year of probation for his role in that, and another case out of the Albuquerque-area. The criminal case related to the January 27, 2021 incident is still pending in Bernalillo County District Court.