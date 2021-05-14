NMSP find 2 bodies with gunshot wounds in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Details are just being revealed after two bodies were found in a car near Carlisle and I-40 last week. New Mexico State Police report that around 2 a.m. on Friday, May 7, a NMSP officer was flagged down at the intersection of Carlisle and I-40 in regards to a vehicle that had rolled off the Carlisle westbound I-40 on-ramp and into a culvert.

Authorities say officers found two male individuals in the vehicle that were dead from gunshot wounds. Police say the case is in the very preliminary stages of investigation and the bodies were sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator to be identified and to determine the cause of death.

The case is being investigated by NMSP Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact NMSP.