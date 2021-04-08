NMSP: Father, son arrested for shooting in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a father and son for a shooting in Chamita, New Mexico. According to NMSP, 50-year-old Andrew Valdez and 31-year-old Mario Valdez fled the shooting scene after a meth deal gone wrong. Police say during the incident, Andrew attacked two men with a knife after an argument. As the victims were leaving in an SUV, police say Mario began shooting at them with a rifle.

Three people in the SUV were injured, one died. Andrew and Mario Valdez were arrested Monday. Andrew is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mario is charged with an open count of murder in the first degree, shooting at a motor vehicle resulting in bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at a motor vehicle with no injury.