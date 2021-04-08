NMSP: Father, son arrested for shooting in northern New Mexico

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a father and son for a shooting in Chamita, New Mexico. According to NMSP, 50-year-old Andrew Valdez and 31-year-old Mario Valdez fled the shooting scene after a meth deal gone wrong. Police say during the incident, Andrew attacked two men with a knife after an argument. As the victims were leaving in an SUV, police say Mario began shooting at them with a rifle.

Three people in the SUV were injured, one died. Andrew and Mario Valdez were arrested Monday. Andrew is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mario is charged with an open count of murder in the first degree, shooting at a motor vehicle resulting in bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at a motor vehicle with no injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES