NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State Police announced they would be conducting sobriety checkpoints across all counties in July. Saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints will also be in effect.
Meanwhile, Bernalillo County will continue its “Take a Ride On Us” program over the 4th of July holiday, offering $10 off per ride with the use of Uber Code “Liberty-22.”