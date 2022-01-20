NMSP capture homicide suspect in Chimayo

CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of a notorious prison gang accused of a new murder is back behind bars. New Mexico State Police tracked 44-year-old Daniel Archuleta to a Chimayo home on Wednesday night. They say he took off running into a nearby home with two people inside. Officers were able to safely get those people out. After a five-hour standoff, negotiators were able to get Archuleta to surrender. Officials say he faces a murder charge out of Arlington, Texas.

Archuleta is part of the Syndicado Nuevo Mexico prison gang which planned a hit in 2015 on then corrections secretary, Gregg Marcantel. Some members were convicted of murder, others including Archuleta were convicted of racketeering for a number of crimes carried out by the gang including drug smuggling into prisons and putting hits out of rival gang members and members of their own gang accused of ratting them out in the plot. Court documents say there was also a warrant out for Archuleta for violating probation in that case.