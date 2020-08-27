NMSP arrest 2 suspects accused of firing shots at officer during pursuit

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested two suspects who are accused of firing shots at an officer during a pursuit. NMSP reports that on August 3, around 11:50 p.m. an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a White Dodge Charger on State Road 467 southbound near Mile Marker 15 in Clovis.

Police say the vehicle fled and a pursuit started. NMSP say the vehicle turned east onto Curry Road 6 and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and the passenger of the Dodge then started throwing objects out of the vehicle.

Authorities say the Dodge then made a right turn into a cornfield near the intersection of Curry Road 6 and Curry Road K. Two male subjects allegedly left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Police officers found a Taurus 9mm handgun and a Glock 26 9mm handgun inside the vehicle. NMSP officers conducted an inquiry on both firearms through the National Crime Information Center and police say the Taurus 9mm was stolen.

NMSP Investigations Bureau agents were called to assist with the investigation and agents learned the driver and passenger of the Dodge Charger fired shots at the officer during the pursuit. Police say the information was verified through the officer’s dashcam video.

Agents were able to identify the suspects as Joseph Leyva who was the driver, and Patricio Gilman who was the passenger in the vehicle. On August 6, 2020, NMSP reports agents and officers took Gilman into custody after a short foot pursuit following a traffic stop.

Gilman was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting, evading, or obstructing a law enforcement officer.

On August 18, 2020, NMSP say police located Joseph Leyva at a home in Clovis. Leyva was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Curry County Detention Center.

He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting, evading or obstructing a law enforcement officer, and reckless driving.

NMSP say throughout the investigation, agents and officers made a total of 11 separate arrests on charges including harboring or aiding Leyva and Gilman among other charges. Authorities say a total of five firearms were seized and two were reported as stolen. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is now investigating.

Patricio Gilman (NMSP)

Joseph Leyva (NMSP)

Latest News