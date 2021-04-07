NMSP arrest two wanted Colorado fugitives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report officers have arrested two wanted fugitives from Colorado. According to police, on March 22, 2021, a NMSP officer on patrol on I-25 in Santa Fe County saw a green GMC pickup truck going south at over 90 miles an hour.

Authorities say the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began. Police say a second officer positioned himself on I-25 at the Cerrillos Road on-ramp and successfully deployed a tire deflation device on the truck.

NMSP reports the truck pulled to the median of I-25 and officers were able to surround the vehicle and took the driver and passenger into custody without further incident. After checking with NMSP dispatch the driver was identified as 19-year-old Kameron Antonio Martinez and the passenger as 18-year-old Eric Terrel Lockhart, both from Colorado Springs.

The pair was wanted out of Colorado for vehicle theft and robbery and the GMC truck they were driving was also reported stolen out of Colorado Springs. In addition to their Colorado arrest warrants, Martinez and Lockhart were charged by NMSP with aggravated fleeing from a police officer, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, and out of state fugitive.

The pair was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center and will be extradited out of Colorado.