NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two Tennessee murder suspects are now awaiting extradition back to the Volunteer State after being arrested by New Mexico State Police officers. According to a press release, the two men were located by NMSP when their vehicle broke down on I-40 just west of Santa Rosa.

Officials say the vehicle had a Missouri license plate and was occupied by two men and a woman. When police ran a search through dispatch on the plate and there was no information on the vehicle.

When officers asked about the identities of the two males, they gave conflicting information and were both detained for concealing their identities. The release states NMSP’s investigation of the two revealed they were both wanted for second-degree murder in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Radrecus Soils, 24, of Cordova, TN, and Joseph Rutherford, 25, of Memphis, TN were arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant for second-degree murder and booked into the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center in Colfax County where they will be extradited to Tennessee.

The release says the woman in the car cooperated with officers, was questioned, and released.