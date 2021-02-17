NMSP arrest suspect accused of firing shots at Alamogordo police sergeant

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting at an Alamogordo Police sergeant. NMSP reports that on Feb. 14, around 11:48 a.m., the Alamogordo Police Department responded to a residence on Stanford Avenue in reference to a neighbor dispute.

Police say when the sergeant arrived at the residence he met with the reporting party and conducted an interview. During this time, the sergeant reportedly heard around four gunshots fired toward his direction from another residence on Stanford Avenue.

Authorities say the sergeant had the reporting party take cover in their residence as he moved toward the residence where the shots were fired. The sergeant saw a male, later identified as 41-year-old Nathan Contreras, standing outside and armed with a handgun.

NMSP reports the sergeant identified himself as a police officer and gave verbal commands for Contreras to drop the gun. Contreras reportedly ignored the commands and fired approximately three more shots toward the sergeant before barricading himself inside the residence.

The NMSP Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team took control of the incident and scene and following hours of negotiations, authorities say Contreras surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident. Contreras was booked into the Otero County Detention Center and has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal damage to property.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident. Police say no officers or citizens were injured by gunfire during the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing.