NMSP arrest man involved in double fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Indiana truck driver is accused of hitting and killing a New Mexico woman and an infant, then fleeing the scene. According to New Mexico State Polic on Jan. 19 Jessica Copey, 24, was carrying an infant in a car seat and walking in the left lane of I-40 west of Gallup. NMSP says the two were struck by a Commercial Motor Vehicle traveling east. The driver of CMV did not stop and left the scene. An attempt to locate the vehicle was broadcast to all state and local law enforcement agencies.

On Jan. 20, a McKinley County Sheriff’s deputy located a CMV with heavy front-end damage parked at the Flying J’s truck stop off Interstate 40, exit 39 in Jamestown, NM. NMSP identified the driver as 24-year-old Jagjeet Singh of Indiana. Singh was taken into custody and arrested without incident. He was also was transported and booked into the McKinley County Adult Detention Center in Gallup, NM.

After searching the CMV, NMSP Crime Scene agents discovered 34.8 grams of heroin and 5.6 grams of methamphetamine. They also discovered drug paraphernalia. Singh was charged with two felony counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident resulting in Great Bodily Injury or Death, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash also remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.