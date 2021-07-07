NMSP arrest man accused of shooting at vehicle near Santa Rosa

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they’ve taken a man into custody after reports of someone shooting at vehicles along I-40. NMSP says reports came in on Wednesday morning along the area between the rest area near milepost 251 and Santa Rosa.

NMSP says, Adam Romanek, 26, had stolen a silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt from his father in Albuquerque. Investigators say around 5:30 a.m., Romanek stopped at the rest stop on I-40 east at milepost 252 and got out of the stolen vehicle armed with a firearm, and tried to get parked motorists to exit their vehicles. Investigators say they do not believe he was successful in his attempts.

NMSP states Romanek then drove the stolen Cobalt to U.S. Highway 84 in Santa Rosa where he parked near a home and fired at a moving vehicle traveling south on U.S. 84, damaging it. Authorities report Romanek and the stolen Cobalt were located by the Santa Rosa Police Department on I-40 near milepost 273 and Romanek then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The NMSP Uniform Bureau, Investigations Team, Tactical Team, and the Albuquerque Police Department‘s helicopter, responded to the area. NMSP says they took Romanek into custody without further incident. They say there are no reports of anyone being injured by gunfire.

NMSP says Romanek was booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center on the following charges:

Aggravated Battery (deadly weapon)

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle

Resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer

Negligent use of a deadly weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

NMSP says anyone with information on the incident or believe you were a victim of the crime, contact the Investigations Bureau at 505-383-0479.