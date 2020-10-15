NMSP arrest Kentucky fugitive after high-speed chase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Police say they arrested a fugitive out of Kentucky following a high-speed chase last month. An officer pulled over 36-year-old Brandon Gwynn near Tucumcari and learned he had an arrest warrant for a probation violation. When the officer tried to arrest him, police say Gwynn backed into the officer’s cruiser and took off; the chase hit more than 130 mph at times. The officer ended the chase after he had car trouble, but police found Gwynn’s crashed vehicle and eventually tracked him down. He’s facing several charges in New Mexico including aggravated fleeing.

