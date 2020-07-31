NMSP arrest Iowa driver for road rage incident in Torrance County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say officers have arrested an Iowa commercial vehicle driver following a road rage incident near Clines Corners. NMSP report that on July 30, 2020, around 9:53 a.m., an officer responded to westbound I-40 near milepost 229 in response to a road rage incident.

Police state that during an investigation, officers learned that a male and female were driving west on I-40 in a blue and gray Freightliner commercial motor vehicle while a blue, Peterbilt auto-hauler was also traveling on I-40 in the same direction. According to police, the Peterbilt cut off the Freightliner, forcing it off the roadway.

The Freightliner was able to merge safely back onto the road and continued west. NMSP says that as the Freightliner exited the interstate at milepost 226 behind the Peterbilt, the Peterbilt then began to reverse towards the Freightliner on the exit ramp.

The Freightliner was able to safely drive around the other vehicle. Authorities say that as the Freightliner drove past the Peterbilt, the male and female saw the driver of the Peterbilt exit the vehicle standing on the driver’s side doorstep yelling at them.

Police say a verbal altercation took place between the parties and at that time, the driver of the Peterbuilt took out a handgun and pointed it towards the driver and passenger of the Freightliner. The victims then drove off to contact law enforcement.

NMSP report they located the Peterbilt traveling west on I-40 near milepost 208. They initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as 27-year-old Henry Hostetler of Northwood, Iowa who was taken into custody and arrested without incident.

Hostetler was booked into the CORE Civic Detention Center in Torrance County and has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with the use of a deadly weapon and reckless driving. Police say no one was injured in the incident.