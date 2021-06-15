NMSP arrest homicide suspect in Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a suspect in an Anton Chico homicide. NMSP reports that on May 29, officers were alerted to a deceased male who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators located a body on the side of U.S. Highway 84 around milepost 75 near Anton Chico and identified the victim as 32-year-old Oscar Perez Castaneda of Omaha, Nebraska. Following an investigation, NMSP states that 38-year-old Luis Fernando Lopez-Duran of Denver, Colorado was identified as a suspect.

Agents discovered Lopez-Duran was in Colorado and an arrest and search warrant was issued. Authorities state that on June 9, NMSP Investigations Bureau agents and the FBI Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, and Aurora Colorado Police SWAT Team tracked down Lopez-Duran and he was arrested in the parking lot barbershop in Aurora.

He was then transported to the Aurora Police Department, and he will be extradited back to New Mexico.