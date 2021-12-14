NMSP arrest Florida homicide suspect

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested a murder suspect out of Florida. They received word on Saturday that 28-year-old Trent Madison Diggs of Hillsborough County in Thonotosassa, Florida may be driving a stolen car through New Mexico. Officers found him on I-40 near Santa Rosa.

They say he pulled over and they arrested him without incident. NMSP says he was booked into the Guadalupe County Detention Center and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. NMSP says Diggs will be extradited to Florida to face charges. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the homicide he’s accused of, they said they would work to get that information but KRQE has not yet heard back.